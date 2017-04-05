Pickup truck hits school bus in Chowan County

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A pickup truck rear ended a school bus Wednesday morning on a rural road near the town of Edenton, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

A NC Highway Patrol spokesman says there were around eight kids on the bus, but none of them were hurt. The accident was reported justed before 7:30 a.m.

The bus was reportedly from Chowan Middle School.

Dr. Rob Jackson of Edenton-Chowan Schools says the students were taken to the hospital as a precaution and were checked out.

There people inside the truck, an adult and two children, were injured in the crash, according to the spokesman.

The kids were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, while the driver will be transferred there from Vidant Chowan Hospital.

The driver was reportedly blinded by the sun, and then hit the bus. Highway patrol says charges are pending against the driver.

