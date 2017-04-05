ODU falls to UVA while W&M holds off VCU

(WAVY) — Old Dominion stepped out of conference play on Tuesday for a road game against Virginia. The Monarchs, tied for second place in Conference USA, got on the board early with a first inning home run by Vinnie Pasquantino, but it was all Cavaliers after that.

Pavin Smith drove in 7 runs and hit two home runs including a grand slam in the Cavaliers 18-5 win.

ODU is at VMI on Wednesday before playing a weekend conference series against Middle Tennessee.

In Richmond, William & Mary used a 4th inning bases-clearing triple on way to a 5-1 victory over VCU.

Next up for the Tribe, a three-game conference series versus Elon at Plumeri Park in Williamsburg.

Watch highlights of both games on WAVY.com.