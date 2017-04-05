Newport News man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of production of child pornography.

Court documents say 23-year-old Ernesto Rodriguez Hernandez used two underage girls to produce images of child pornography.

Hernandez exchanged messages and received images of child pornography of the first victim through Facebook messenger.

On Dec. 2, 2016, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at Hernandez’s residence, and seized his computers and other media storage items. Authorities found more videos and images of child pornography.

After forensic examination, police identified a second underage girl, who Hernandez used to produce more child pornography.

Hernandez faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on each count. He’s set to be sentenced on July 12.