Bond hearing set for Va. Beach mother charged with arson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach mother charged with arson is due back in court Wednesday morning for a bond hearing.

Monica Lamping was charged for a fire in late January that destroyed her home on Sullivan Boulevard and left two pets dead.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and family members reported Lamping and her children missing after they were unable to reach her by phone.

Lamping was found at an eco village in North Carolina four days after she was reported missing.

Fire officials say more charges are pending in this case.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks will have updates from Virginia Beach.