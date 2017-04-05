Marine police recover boat involved in deadly Gloucester accident

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Marine police have recovered the boat involved in an accident that killed two Gloucester watermen over the weekend.

47-year-old Philip Brown and 31-year-old Tony West went out on the water Friday night, but never made it back to land.

The two men were working a gill net in the Swash Channel near the Guinea Marshes in Gloucester. They were last seen near the Perrin River in Gloucester. A family member called marine police after the watermen never returned home.

On Saturday afternoon, Virginia Marine Police spotted a sunken vessel in the Swash Channel. The body of Brown was found nearby tangled in a gill net. West’s body was found early Sunday morning.

The boat was pulled from the Guinea Marsh Wednesday.

You can donate to a GoFundMe for Tony West’s family here.

Tony West (Photo courtesy: Amber West) Philip Brown. (Photo courtesy: Crystal West)