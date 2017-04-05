Marine police recover boat involved in deadly Gloucester accident

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Marine police have recovered the boat involved in an accident that killed two Gloucester watermen over the weekend.
47-year-old Philip Brown and 31-year-old Tony West went out on the water Friday night, but never made it back to land.
Family of two watermen say they died doing what they loved
The two men were working a gill net in the Swash Channel near the Guinea Marshes in Gloucester. They were last seen near the Perrin River in Gloucester. A family member called marine police after the watermen never returned home.
On Saturday afternoon, Virginia Marine Police spotted a sunken vessel in the Swash Channel. The body of Brown was found nearby tangled in a gill net. West’s body was found early Sunday morning.
The boat was pulled from the Guinea Marsh Wednesday.
You can donate to a GoFundMe for Tony West’s family here.