Man charged in New Kent stabbing incident

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man is charged after someone was injured in a stabbing incident Tuesday night in New Kent.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office says a called reported around 8:50 p.m. that a victim was found at a home in Quinton. A male had a stab wound to the lower abdomen.

He was taken to a Richmond hospital by fire and rescue personnel.

The sheriff’s office says Jeffrey Robert Behney was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Behney is being held at Henrico Regional Jail East without bond.