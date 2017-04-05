Man armed with steak knife robs Newport News 7-Eleven

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven in Newport News while armed with a steak knife.

Police say at 3:04 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect entered the store at 408 Oyster Point Road, approached the clerk with the knife in hand and demanded cash. The cashier ran out of the store and tried to call 911. The suspect then went behind the counter. He couldn’t get the register drawer open, so he just took cigarettes and ran off.

Police described the suspect as a thin black male, about 6 feet 5 inches tall and last seen wearing a green hoodie, black pants and a black cloth over his face. He was armed with a five to six-inch steak knife.

Authorities are still investigating. If you know anything about this robbery, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.