Laughter and Music are in the Air This Weekend

Friday, April 7 – Sunday, April 9 : Harland Williams @ The VIrginia Beach Funny Bone
The Funny Bone has done it again! This weekend Harland Williams will take the stage with his unpredictable and original stand-up comedy. Think you might have some deja vu? Well, Harland has performed in blockbuster films like; Dumb and Dumber, Something About Mary and even showcased his improv talents on the late night show circuits. See this talented comedian, who is a master of both stand-up and sketch comedy, this Friday – Sunday at the Funny Bone in Virginia Beach. Tickets start at $20.
Now – Sunday, April 9 : Motown the musical @ Chrysler Hall
Motown music has been is entwined into our lives since the 1950’s … and now Motown the musical is coming to our area! Follow one man’s journey as he strives to achieve the American dream in this hit Broadway musical. Treat yourself to the unique sounds that continue to capture audiences of all generations. Featuring classic songs such as ‘My Girl’ and ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,’ experience the story behind the music in the record-breaking smash hit Motown The Musical. Catch the Broadway production now – Sunday on stage at Chrysler Hall. Tickets start at $38.
Saturday, April 8 : Festival of Laughs: Mike Epps @ Ted Constant Center
This Saturday, The Festival of laughs is returning to Hampton Roads! Bruce Bruce, Rickey Smiley, Felipe Esparza and headliner Mike Epps will take the stage for a buzz worthy performance. Mike Epps’ Festival of Laughs comedy tour is the talk of the entertainment industry because it features rising stars and some of the most talented comedians. Now here’s your chance to catch the show right here in Hampton Roads. See the festival of laughs, Saturday at the Ted. The show starts at 8pm and tickets start at $55.