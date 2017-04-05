Landstown baseball “heartbroken” after tornado destroys home field, still will play on

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The words “heart-breaking” came all too easy for the Landstown High School baseball team, who now have to play the remainder of their season without a home field.

While the school’s football field and stadium seats along with the soccer complex were left untouched, the baseball field, clubhouse, outfield wall and batting cages were left ripped apart by an EF0 tornado on Friday night.

“I felt like it was a dream,” said senior pitcher Will LaFavore. “Like, is this really happening? Or, can I wake up now?”

An unfortunate and frustrating situation could have taken a nightmarish turn, had the the rains not fallen that morning. In that case, the team’s evening home game might have been on as scheduled, and the players, coaches and parents might have been at the complex. “The first place that we go to when there’s a storm is our clubhouse,” said senior Bradley Frederick.

“We are normally on the third floor, which is the floor that got taken completely off. So, the fact that we weren’t there is a true blessing.”

Other area schools, like Green Run High School and Kellam, have offered their blessings, letting the Eagles use their fields for practice and games. “Over the weekend, I probably heard from every coach at the beach, coaches from Norfolk, Chesapeake, we had Green Run Little League, who was nice enough to let us use their field for our JV program, Kempsville boys baseball reached out, Virginia Wesleyan. So, it’s been great how they’ve backed us,” said Landstown head coach Dave Hart.

The tornado caused $300,000 in damage to the baseball field. So, the team has started a GoFundMe page that has already raised $1,500 to help restore the field. If you wish to help the team, click on the link.