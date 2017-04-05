In The Kitchen: Roasted Leg of Lamb with Redskin Potatoes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s time to get back outside and enjoy some great food and weather! How about a great Easter Brunch at Paradise Ocean Club!
Baxter Simmons from Paradise Ocean Club came into our kitchen to give us a sneak peek at one of the great food items on his Easter Buffet. Baxter made Roasted Leg of Lamb with Redskin Potatoes.
Paradise Ocean Club: Easter Brunch
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Buffet – $25.99 adults | $15.99 kids 10 and under
Summer season opening weekend – May 5th – 7th
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Paradise Ocean Club.