ICE arrests 82 people over five days in Virginia, DC

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested 82 people from 26 different countries during an operation focused on Virginia and D.C., the agency said in a release.

The arrests happened between March 26 to 30. Most of them took place throughout Virginia. Two arrests happened in D.C. and one was made in Maryland.

Sixty-eight of the people arrested had previous criminal convictions for crimes like armed robbery, larceny and drug addiction, the agency said in a release.

In Norfolk, officers arrested a 40-year-old citizen and national of Trinidad and Tobago who has felony drug distribution and firearm possession convictions.

A 35-year-old citizen and national of Guatemala was arrested in Suffolk. He has a conviction for driving under the influence.

Agents also arrested a 30-year-old citizen and national of Jamaica in Norfolk. He has felony convictions for forgery and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Eight of those arrested had no known criminal records, other than overstaying visas or ignoring final orders to leave the country.

ICE said the dozens of people arrested came to the U.S. from a variety of countries, including Algeria, Bolivia, China, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Honduras, Iran, Jamaica, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Peru, Philippines, Somalia, South Korea, Sudan, Trinidad, Vietnam and Sierra Leone.