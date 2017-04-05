Hampton Roads Transit lays off 16 administrative employees

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit laid off 16 administrative employees Wednesday.

The agency laid off 11 full-time administrative employees and five part-time administrative employees. They were notified Friday. Seventeen vacant positions will also no longer be filled.

Tom Holden with HRT says these changes will save roughly $1.94 million from salaries and benefits. Some of that money will go toward next year’s budget.

HRT takes first steps to address budget concerns. Public trust is crucial. — HamptonRoadsTransit (@gohrt_com) April 5, 2017

10 On Your Side has reported that the agency ended last year roughly $5.3 million over its $96 million budget, a shortfall falling on six cities.

The Virginia Beach City Council discussed the matter Tuesday.

“Someone’s responsible. Who’s accountable?” Councilman John Moss asked. “Obviously the CEO is, but someone down there didn’t do their job.”

The cost overruns have been attributed to higher maintenance costs, overtime, expensive paratransit services and declining ridership.

More information on how HRT will manage positions is expected to come out at the agency’s board meeting on April 27.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.