Hampton officer fires gun while responding to altercation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton police officer fired his gun while responding to a physical altercation overnight.

Police say the incident happened just before 2 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on Shell Road. An officer was on a routine patrol when he noticed three people involved in a violent physical altercation.

As he arrived on scene, police say the individuals began to disperse.

One of the individuals got into an SUV and began backing toward the officer’s car, police say. The officer attempted to give loud verbal commands for the SUV to stop, but the driver kept going and hit the patrol car.

Police say the officer fired once into the SUV, but no one was hurt.

The driver was later found to have been injured during the physical altercation. This person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are now investigations stemming from the incident — a maiming investigation, criminal investigation and an internal investigation into the officer firing his gun.

