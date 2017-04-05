Hampton man injured by gunfire on Pine Chapel Road

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was injured Tuesday night after gunfire rang out near Pine Chapel Road in Hampton.

Police say officers were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. An investigation found that unknown individuals fired shots in the area.

A man was hit one time, and taken to the hospital with injuries listed as non life-threatening. Police say they have no information on possible suspects.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this shooting.