Fire officials investigating military aircraft down near Joint Base Andrews

CLINTON, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say they’re investigating a military aircraft down in the Washington suburbs.

Prince George’s County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that officials are investigating a military aircraft down in the Clinton area, which is a few miles from Joint Base Andrews.

Brady says one pilot is reported to have parachuted out.

