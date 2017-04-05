Counting Kindness – A Little Hero from Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Last Thursday, Carolyn Cook and her 6-year-old grandson Karter made a wrong turn and wound up driving into a city of Franklin Lowes parking lot.

Carolyn intended to just turn around, but Karter told his grandmother he saw someone laying on the ground. She circled back and sure enough, Karter was right, a man was down and having trouble breathing.

They called 911 and as they waited, an unidentified woman showed up and gave the 64-year-old man CPR. Turns out, he was having a heart attack. First Responders say if it were not for that woman and Karter, the man may not have survived. Now, he wants to meet Karter and the police officer who arrived on scene would like to take Karter out for ice cream