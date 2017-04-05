Car crashes into Love Shack business in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A driver reportedly suffering a medical condition plowed his car into a Newport News building Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. at The Love Shack in the 900 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard. The vehicle crashed through the front glass and traveled all the way into the business.

Police say the driver is an elderly man who had a medical issue, which caused him to crash. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The accident remains under investigation.