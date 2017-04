YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man who tried to use an expired credit card.

Around 3:05 a.m. on March 29, the suspect attempted to use an expired credit card that was stolen from Newport News to purchase gift cards worth $1,200 from the Tabb Walmart.

Authorities say he was seen getting into the front passenger seat of a silver sedan, possibly a Mercedes.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.