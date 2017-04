PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With spring break around the corner, it’s almost prom season and our studio audience today is here to make sure every girl in Hampton Roads looks fabulous at her prom in a beautiful dress! They’re from the Tabitha’s Touch 757 Prom Gown Giveaway.

2nd Annual 757 Prom Gown Giveaway

Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m.

Bayside High School – Virginia Beach

For more information: Find them on Facebook or email GotGowns2017@yahoo.com