NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Admirals announced on Tuesday that Saturday’s regular season finale will be the swan song for the battleship logo that the team has donned since 2004.

The team has promised a new-look for the club beginning next season. The Admirals first introduced the battleship logo jerseys in 2004 when they were the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The battleship logo has survived affiliation changes, a Calder Cup championship, a move to different league (AHL to ECHL) and new owners.

After Saturday, it will be bon voyage for the battleship.