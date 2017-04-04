‘Who’s accountable?’: Beach council addresses HRT budget woes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Frustrations continue to mount over “budgetary challenges” facing Hampton Roads Transit.

10 On Your Side has reported that the agency ended last year roughly $5.3 million over its $96 million budget, a shortfall falling on six cities.

The City of Virginia Beach owes about $1.6 million of the total, a matter discussed during Tuesday’s work session.

“Someone’s responsible, who’s accountable?” asked Councilman John Moss. “Obviously the CEO is, but someone down there didn’t do their job.”

Moss continued to claim HRT has a history of mismanaging funds.

“There are no excuses,” said Mayor Will Sessoms. “But at the same time, you have routes that you have to maintain, you can’t cancel them. You have paratransit, which is required by law.”

The “true up” has been attributed to higher maintenance costs, overtime, expensive paratransit services and declining ridership.

Councilman James Wood, chair of HRT’s governing commission, said he feels certain there will be “personnel changes.”

Some officials felt blindsided by the shortfall. 10 On Your Side reported that Norfolk council members are outraged by the $2 million the Mermaid City has been billed.

“We’re all in this together in terms of providing public transportation services to the residents that need it,” said Brian Solis, Virginia Beach Transportation and Transit Planning Manager.

Solis appeared before council Tuesday, outlining a plan to prevent this sort of true up from occurring again.

Solis stated that HRT will improve its communication with the cities impacted. Before this controversy, cities received a monthly report with expenditures and revenues, but it didn’t exactly lay out how the cities would be impacted. Now, Solis said those reports will be far more detailed.

“I’ve got great faith in the chairman of HRT working with that board to come back with a good plan,” said Mayor Sessoms.

10 On Your Side learned these budget true ups are normal, but this past year’s was far more significant than most. In comparison, Virginia Beach was on the hook for about $340,000 in 2015 and $181,000 in 2014.

Sessoms said last year’s seven figure shortfall will be paid from reserve funds.