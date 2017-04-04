Want a pool? Why you may have to move a fence or add one

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A recent interpretation of a state law related to pool enclosures has some in the pool industry worrying about the cost.

The Virginia State Building Code Technical Review Board was asked to give a legal interpretation of a law on the books, which says, “There shall be a clear zone of no less than 36″ around the exterior of the barrier and around any permanent structures or equipment such as pumps, filters and heaters that can be used to climb the barrier.”

A building official in Prince William County had requested the interpretation after concerns over uniformity of enforcement, according to Cindy Davis, with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. At a January meeting, the board determined that property owners building new swimming pools have to install a fence at least three feet from the property line to create that clear zone on their own property, according to a memorandum. The board made its decision based solely on what it believed the legal requirement was for that code section, which has been in effect since 2014, Davis said.

If they have an existing fence on the property line, homeowners may have to move it three feet in or add a second fence, Davis said.

Ed Coyner, owner of Signature Pools, was putting a pool in the ground for a customer in Chesapeake on Tuesday. He believes the recent interpretation will mean added expense for his customers.

“For example, this lady has to go around her complete yard and put another fence up, four to six feet, three feet off the property line…or move the existing fence,” he said.

Some customers haven’t budgeted for the new requirement, he said.

“I have one lady right now who’s in limbo. She may decide not to do her pool, which is $30,000. That’s a $30,000 job that I’m not going to make profit off of, and she’s not going to get her pool,” he said.

Coyner learned of the change and reached out to Chesapeake City Councilman Robert Ike.

“I think it’s a decision that was made with unintended consequences,” Ike said.

The interpretation of the law does not apply to homes that already have pools, he said.

“It’s difficult for someone who had a pool put in six weeks ago that didn’t fall under this, and then somebody gets a pool put in now, and they have to meet all these new requirements,” he said.

Ike has contacted a member of the General Assembly.

“I think this ought to be held in abeyance or not enforced, until we get a ruling either from the Attorney General or the matter is brought before the state legislature,” he said.

According to Davis, if the homeowner can’t move the existing fence three feet in from the property line, they can put a second fence directly around the pool, get an automatic pool cover, or get a legal change to the deed that says the neighbor’s fence is in the clear zone. A working group will be discussing the change next week and will make a recommendation to the Board of Housing, which decides Virginia regulations, Davis said.