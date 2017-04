YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A recycling truck in York County went up in flames Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to Chowning Place for a report of a vehicle fire. Crews got to the scene to find a recycling truck with the cab fully involved in fire. The fire was quickly marked under control.

No one was hurt.

Fire crews contained the fluid runoff and a contractor responded to clean up.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire wasn’t available.