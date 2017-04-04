Tractor-trailer overturns in Suffolk, causes closure on bypass on-ramp

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was injured Tuesday morning, after their tractor-trailer overturned off Carolina Road.

According to Suffolk officials, the tractor-trailer overturned at Carolina Road and the Suffolk Southwest Bypass eastbound on-ramp. Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 5:45 a.m.

The driver, a man, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene.

Officials said the on-ramp was expected to be closed until 9 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.