Teen to serve 12 years in armed robbery, shooting incident

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old who pleaded guilty to charges in a 2016 robbery and officer-involved shooting incident at a convenience store will serve 12 years in prison.

Court records show Argo Terell Rayeford pleaded guilty March 27 to several charges, including attempted capital murder, robbery and use of a firearm. The charges stemmed from August 2016 incident.

Police were called to Royal Farms on Victory Boulevard on Aug. 29 for a report of an armed suspect. A witness at the scene told 10 On Your Side he was about to walk in to the convenience store when someone ran out yelling, “He’s got a gun.”

Responding officers said they saw the suspect — later identified as Rayeford — leave the area on a bicycle, before hopping off and running between two nearby houses.

Police say an officer chased Rayeford, who fired several times at the officer. The officer fired back, hitting Rayeford in the leg and buttocks.

Rayeford was later found on a bicycle less than a mile away, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said an investigation linked Rayeford to a residential burglary that happened the week prior.

Court records show Rayeford pleaded guilty to all charges in both cases, and will be serving concurrent sentences. He was sentenced to 27 years for attempted capital murder, and had 15 years of it suspended.

Rayeford also received 10 years of supervised probation.