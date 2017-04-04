Supporters of Beach dentist who sued the city speak out at council meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Supporters of a Virginia Beach dentist who sued the city and won spoke during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Dr. Allan Bergano sued the City of Virginia Beach, claiming that he was not compensated for having to move his practice to make way for the widening of Witchduck Road.

A judge ruled that the city violated Bergano’s right to equal protection under the law and his right to due process. The judge said the city violated state relocation statutes.

City council will soon have the option to appeal the ruling. On Tuesday, Bergano’s supporters urged council members not to do so.

“I’m just elated with the community support,” Bergano told 10 On Your Side’s Liz Kilmer.

The dentist says there is a hearing April 13. After that, the city will have 30 days to appeal.

Councilman John Moss said he couldn’t comment on the pending legal matter.