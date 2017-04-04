Summer Camp Guide: STEM Camps

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There are a lot of summer camp options for younger kids, but what about preteens and teenagers who are too old for day camps but too young to get a job?

You might find what you’re looking for at Thomas Nelson Community College’s STEM Camps designed for middle & high school students. Seyed Akhavi is the Dean of Science, Engineering and Technology at TNCC and he joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show to discuss this great alternative summer camp option.

Thomas Nelson Community College

TNCC.edu/Summer-Camps

(757) 825-2898

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Thomas Nelson Community College.