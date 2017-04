PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re helping out the Easter bunny or filling your own basket full of goodies, you’ll find some treats at MacArthur Center. Karen Husselbee from MacArthur Center joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with some fun Easter goodies for everyone!

Hop on over to MacArthur Center in Norfolk and get your picture with the Easter Bunny from now through April 15.

ShopMacArthur.com

(757) 627-6000

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by MacArthur Center.