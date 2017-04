PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 10-year-old Dominic Graves loves comic books and super heroes. His mother and father were both culinary specialists in the United States Navy, so it should come as no surprise that Dominic would combine comic books, super heroes and food. And that’s exactly what the Burbank Elementary 5th grader did when he wrote the Comic Book Chef.

Let’s find out more about the Comic Book Chef and its author Dominic Graves in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.