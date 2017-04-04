Police: Suspects use counterfeit cards to make purchases in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for two suspect who have allegedly used counterfeit cards to make purchases in Chesapeake.

Surveillance photos released Tuesday by police who two suspects and an SUV.

Police say the two have made purchases using counterfeit credit cards at numerous stores in the Great Bridge and Greenbrier areas of the city.

According to police, the pair have been seen leaving locations in the SUV, a black Escalade.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize these men.