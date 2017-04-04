Norfolk State gains funds, experience in 7-0 exhibition loss to Norfolk Tides

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Ron Johnson always greets Claudell Clark with a smile and a hug. The manager of the Norfolk Tides welcomed the head coach of the Norfolk State baseball Spartans for their seventh annual exhibition at Harbor Park on Tuesday evening.

“We have a lot of local players and it gives them a chance to play in front of the hometown crowd, and gives them a chance to try their hand against some former major leaguers,” said Clark, who’s team plays the Tides as a fundraiser for the baseball program. Clark estimates the game has brought in $10,000 to $15,000 dollars each year, all of which goes to the baseball program.

“(It’s a) chance to get extra equipment, extra jerseys, these things can spill over to scholarships, facility upgrades, so it’s a vital part to what we do as a program,” said Clark.

Left-fielder Chris Dickerson paced the Tides with a double and a two-run home run in a 7-0 win over the Spartans. Despite the loss, Clark’s team also gained valuable experience against professional players.

“We get to compare our talents to guys that are one step from the major leagues,” said Brian Beard, an ODU transfer from Chesapeake (Great Bridge High School).