Norfolk restaurant participates in ‘Equal Pay Day’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Businesses across the Commonwealth celebrated Equal Pay Day Tuesday.

According to Progress Virginia, on average, Virginia women earn 80 cents for every dollar paid to a man. For women of color, it says the wage gap is wider. Latina and African-American women earn 55 and 60 cents for every dollar earned by white men.

10 On Your Side visited a Norfolk coffee shop where they’re brewing up positive energy, hoping to empower women and making sure they’re on the same playing field as men.

Gina Baldwin, who works for Progress Virginia, says Equal Pay Day is a yearly celebration.

“[The day marks] the average day into 2017 that a woman would have to work in Virginia to make up for the wage gap of 2016,” Baldwin said. “We want people to become aware of the wage gap and to learn how it affects Virginia women and Virginia families and the next step is to take action.”

Laura Hines, the General Manager of Borjo in Norfolk, got a call from Progress Virginia and said yes to giving women a 21 percent discount to reflect the wage gap.

“I feel like a woman’s touch is so important,” said Hines. “I’ve been treated nothing but fairly.”

And she’s hoping that will happen across the board.

“When Virginia women are paid, Virginia families are paid and the economy does better,” said Baldwin.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that rolls back legislation in place to protect women from wage disparities in the work place. Last week, the president revoked the 2014 fair pay and safe work places order put in place by former President Barack Obama. Baldwin says Tuesday’s events have nothing to do with the president’s decision.

Participating businesses offering a discount:

Brewer’s Cafe 1125 Bainbridge St, Richmond,VA 23224 Sugar Shack 804 N Henry St, Alexandria, VA 22314 Sugar Shack 1014 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22204 Olympians Family Restaurant 6432 Landsdowne Centre Dr, Alexandria, VA 22315 Scrawl Books 11862 Market St. Reston Town Center Chop Suey Books 2913 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221 Borjo Coffeehouse 4416 Monarch Way, Norfolk, VA 23508