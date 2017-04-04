Norfolk police seek community input on policing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police want the community to way in on a survey about policing.

The police department says they’re looking for opinions from residents on police services, safety and crime in the city.

The results will be used to help police build trust with the community and to guide the department’s strategies to provide responsive, cost-efficient and professional police services.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police will compile and analyze the responses, which will remain confidential and anonymous.

Click here to take the survey. You can also get a hard copy of the survey at the following locations:

First Patrol Division, 3661 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard

Second Patrol Division, 2500 N. Military Highway

Third Patrol Division, 901 Asbury Avenue