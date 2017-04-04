Norfolk City Council to hear proposed plans for Selden Arcade improvements

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council will see proposed plans Tuesday for improvements to the Selden Arcade.

The 84-year-old arcade exploded in April 2015. The Fire Marshal determined an electrical failure triggered by a contractor working on power lines nearby led to the explosion.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the City of Norfolk said it had planned to rebuild the old arcade. Then, more damage was discovered in December 2015.

Now, two years later, city council will hear plans for improvements to the historic building.

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher will be at tonight’s meeting. Look for updates on FOX 43 at 10 and on WAVY News at 11.