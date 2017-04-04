Norfolk City Council considers tax hike to generate money for schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council on Tuesday discussed a possible tax hike to generate new money for the school system.

The district is facing a $10 million shortfall in next year’s budget.

Superintendent Dr. Melinda Boone says declining enrollment means less money from the state. Officials estimate 800 fewer students will attend Norfolk Public Schools in two years time.

Boone’s $329 million spending plan was approved by the school board two weeks ago after nearly a month of discussion and several complaints from the public over teacher cuts.

The proposed budget cuts about 50 positions, including elementary, music, art and physical education teachers.

“Our costs are going up, our enrollment is going down,” said Councilwoman Dr. Theresa Whibley.

Council will have to decide whether to deny the district’s request or find a way to fund it.

Mayor Kenny Alexander said Tuesday giving the district $10 million would mean cuts to city services.

“If council were to propose a tax increase that was completely dedicated to schools, is the school system going to stand with us?” Councilman Tommy Smigiel asked.

Smigiel and Dr. Whibley showed support for a new school tax.

“If you could all produce maybe just a fact sheet. This is what we are going to do. We are going to decrease class size, we are going to increase school hours,” Whibley said.

School board Chairman Rodney Jordan told council he would do his part in educating the community about how the district would improve with additional funding.

“We are willing to stand together to do what’s in the best interest of children and I believe we would do likewise if that was the decision that we came to in order to advance our school system and be successful.”