Newport News man hopes surveillance video deters criminals

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man contacted 10 On Your Side with home surveillance video showing two men breaking into his car. He hopes sharing the video helps prevent other crimes.

“Truthfully I was pissed,” Earthell Alford told 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings.

That was his reaction to seeing a man on his property, opening his car door at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

“It’s just an unnerving situation,” he said.

Alford jumped to action when he got an alert from the security system about movement in the driveway.

“When I came outside to get their attention, they ran across the neighborhood,” he said.

Alford admits the crime would have gone unnoticed if not for the camera that captured it live.

“I could tell they were going car to car down the neighborhood to see which one was unlocked,” he said.

That’s something that Newport News Police warn against.

“People need to realize [they] need to lock your doors. Leaving your doors unlocked is like an invitation,” MPO Brandon Maynard said.

However, Officer Maynard said security video can help investigators catch the criminals.

“That video can be a vital piece of evidence in solving that burglary or possibly other crimes that have happened within the city,” Officer Maynard said.

Alford said he got his cameras a year ago after someone rummaged through a car while the family was on vacation.

Years earlier, his wife’s car was stolen from the driveway. Police say they’re also concerned about these crimes escalating.

“A simple tampering of vehicle could possibly turn into a burglary,” Officer Maynard said.

10 On Your Side did some digging and according to information provided by the Newport News Police Department and compiled on a crime mapping website, there have been 50 home burglaries in a two mile radius of Alford’s home since the beginning of the year.

That’s why he wanted to share the video — so criminals don’t try to take anything else from his cars or his home.

“They’re doing those things in a neighborhood they think they can get away with it and by us as neighbors coming together and saying this is what we’re going to do to make sure that we know that you’re doing these things. I think that’s what pushes that kind of stuff back,” Alford said.

The suspects in this case got away. If you know anything that can help police, give them a call.