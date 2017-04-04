New stores looking to hire before Norfolk Premium Outlets open

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has learned of five new stores set to open up shop at the Norfolk Premium Outlets.

The North Face, Famous Footwear and Vans are all advertising for available positions.

Asics is looking for a bid for a planned store at the outlets. Jody’s Gourmet Popcorn has construction plans for a store there, too.

These stores join a list of expected retailers including Nike, Michael Kors, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia Sportswear and more.

Ultimately, the outlets will have about 85 stores. Shoppers will also have dining options.

Construction crews broke ground on the 332,000 square foot center last June. The project is expected to be completed sometime this June.