Neighbors continue storm damage cleanup as severe weather threat looms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Even though no one was seriously hurt in Friday’s severe weather, neighbors say the fact that it happened so quickly and ferociously makes them more weather conscious. Now, there’s worry that more bad weather could be on the way.

CC Terry met with WAVY’s Andy Fox Tuesday in his backyard in front of his crumpled pergola. The wood arches that were once over his patio now cover the patio.

“You keep seeing it on the news, but once it touches you like this then you take it seriously. You take everything seriously.”

Down the street at Brian Scott’s home, a contractor is working to figure out what needs to be done to fix what the tornado damaged.

“It is concerning, because you look for tornado and thunderstorm activity and you think something might come through this area again.”

“We are taking it a lot more seriously with every weather forecast that comes through,” Terry said. “We know being on the East Coast, the weather changes every five minutes.”

“It’s kind of concerning the tarp is just nailed down, but thunderstorms that could be coming will dump water in my house again,” Scott added.

As for Terry’s pergola: “Fixing this is more than my deductible. We’ve been looking at them online, so it’s going for a lot more than our deductible, so a circular saw and a little bit of sweat will take it right out of the way,” he said with a laugh.

Around the corner, John Slezak is looking at repairs needed for the two rental homes he owns on River Rock Arch.

“My goal was to get the roof, windows and door and everything dried, and my tenants are still in there so they are fine… We are getting through it one day at a time. This is progress. My insurance guy is showing up, so hopefully we will have some good news today,” Slezak said. “It’s great to see the community coming together, and the sheriff’s inmate force getting out here to pick up debris. You do get discouraged, but you’ve got high school kids from Landstown coming over doing removal of debris.”