Nearly two dozen batteries stolen from Portsmouth school buses

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thieves stole nearly two dozen batteries from Portsmouth school buses sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Cherise Newsome with Portsmouth Public Schools says the thefts happened at the school division’s main yard on Victory Boulevard.

Newsome says the buses were put away Monday afternoon. Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, batteries were found to be missing from 10 buses.

Five or six of the buses were back up buses and no bus routes were affected by the thefts. Newsome said there were batteries in the shop for the buses needed for school runs Tuesday morning.

If you know anything about these thefts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.