Reports of shooter at Naval Station Norfolk were false, officials confirm

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An all-clear has been given at Naval Station Norfolk. Officials confirm to WAVY News 10 that reports of an active shooter were false.

An alert went out Tuesday afternoon stating that there was a report of an active shooter in Building M51, at Moffett Avenue and Pocahontas Street. Again, this has turned out to be a false report.

The alert advised personnel in Building M51 to evacuate, if they can do so safely. The alert continued:

“If you are not able to evacuate, remain in your office and lock and barricade your door. Do not lock outer doors to your facility. ALL OTHER FACILITIES onboard Naval Station Norfolk perform LOCKDOWN procedures in accordance with your facility emergency action plan. Get personnel inside the building quickly and lock all outer doors. Close and remain clear of all windows and blinds. Remain in LOCKDOWN until the situation in neutralized and the ALL CLEAR signal is given.”

