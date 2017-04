NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot Tuesday night in Norfolk, according to emergency dispatchers.

Police and medics were called to the 1700 block of Melon Street around 10:07 p.m.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. It’s not clear how badly that person was hurt.

Not even an hour after this shooting, a person was injured in a second shooting on Alexander Street.

