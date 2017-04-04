Local civil rights leaders plan to meet with Sessions

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Civil rights leaders and lawmakers plan to meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday morning to address public corruption and criminal justice reform.

Tuesday’s meeting is set to be the first between the Virginia Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and Sessions.

Sessions is facing criticism for ordering the Justice Department to review existing police reform agreements with troubled police forces nationwide.

In a two-page memo, Sessions said the review is necessary to ensure the reform agreements do not undermine the Trump Administration’s goals of promoting officer safety and morale while fighting violent crime.

Local leaders plan to meet with Sessions at 10 a.m. York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs and York County Supervisor Chad Green will be among the elected members at the meeting.

The meeting falls on the 49th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leaders say they plan to reflect on King’s legacy by pushing for civil right reforms.

Andrew Shannon, SCLC vice president and Virginia chapter president, stated in a news release, “It is our hope and desire to address the issues of public corruption and criminal justice reform, and focus on viable solutions.”

Stay with WAVY News 10 and WAVY.com for updates to Tuesday’s meeting.