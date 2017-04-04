Donut shop in Chesapeake gets signs back out

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Signs are out in front of a donut shop in Chesapeake. This time, they’re out to stay.

10 On Your Side first told you the story of Amazing Glazed back in January 2016. That’s when the City of Chesapeake fined the business for a flag and sandwich board sign.

Who knew a flag advertising donuts could cause so much trouble? Certainly not Mary Jane Hamblin, owner of Amazing Glazed.

After WAVY’s story aired, Hamblin said the community poured out to help and got city leaders’ attention.

“You’re quite shocked when you get a notice saying this little thing that’s helping your business so much, you can’t do,” Hamblin said.

Hamblin’s business operates in a somewhat secluded location in Great Bridge.

“I mean people call us from across the street and say, ‘I mean we are on Johnstown, we don’t see you,’” she said.

That is why she put two signs out along the road: A sandwich board sign and a flag sign.

Last January, the city threatened to fine her if she didn’t remove her signs. She had no choice.

“We took everything down and business greatly declined,” she explained.

That’s when she called 10 On Your Side. We broadcast the story of her sign situation.

“Thanks to you guys after you aired that, we had customers coming in, we had small business owners wanting to come in and share their plight with us about their signage,” she said.

Hamblin said the support led her to put her signs back up. She said immediately, the dough rolled back in. But the city stayed out.

When she talked to Chesapeake’s mayor, she says she found out why.

“He said, ‘Yes that’s because my phone rang off the hook with people saying, ‘What are you doing?’” she explained. “Then he said, ‘I basically asked them to leave you alone.’”

It turns out customers provided the icing on the top of her solution.

“We’re grateful that the Great Bridge community has been so supportive,” she said.

At the same time, a legal ruling nationwide on temporary signs has paved the way for changes to the city’s zoning ordinance. The city attorney told 10 On Your Side they are rewriting code changes to signs for a future vote.