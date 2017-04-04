Crews respond to sewage leak in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters and Public Works crews responded to a sewage leak Tuesday in Chesapeake, according to emergency dispatchers.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Deep Water Drive at 4:40 p.m.

Video from a WAVY viewer shows what appears to be sewage spewing from a pump.

Another WAVY viewer who lives nearby says crews shut off the leaking pump, but since then, no one has been by to clean up the mess. The viewer says the pump is close to homes and wetlands.

