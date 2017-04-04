Fatality reported after car overturns off I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on Interstate 264 near Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth has resulted in a fatality, Virginia State Police say.

State police Sgt. Michelle Anaya says the single-vehicle accident was called around 9:14 a.m. Anaya says the car overturned off the interstate and hit some power lines.

Anaya initially told WAVY.com there were no injuries in the crash. She later said the accident resulted in a fatality.

VDOT traffic cameras showed a slight backup on the eastbound side of I-264 following the crash. According to VDOT, the crash caused the right lane, right shoulder, and exit ramp to be closed at Greenwood Drive.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were immediately unclear.

Fatal I-264 Accident View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image Credit: WAVY/Jason Marks Image Credit: WAVY/Jason Marks Image Credit: WAVY/Jason Marks

Stay with WAVY.com for the for the latest updates.