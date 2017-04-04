Firefighters evacuate Suffolk homes due to ‘hazmat incident’

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police and fire crews are on scene of a “hazmat incident” in the Lakeside neighborhood of Suffolk, city officials said Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Bosley Avenue at 7:18 p.m. for a report of potentially hazardous chemicals in a backyard.

Firefighters have evacuated homes in the 200 and 300 blocks of Bosley as well as several homes in the 700 block of Maryland Avenue.

The Suffolk Police Department’s hazmat team is responding.

This is a breaking story.