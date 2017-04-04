Audience: National Walk Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the local chapter of the American Heart Association. The American Heart Association has teamed up with Bon Secours Hampton Roads in making little steps to create big gains.

Jim McNamara, Vice President of Orthopedics,Rehab and Surgical Services at Bon Secours along with his team informed us today about National Walking Day tomorrow.

National Walking Day Tomorrow!

Bring your sneakers and encourage your co-workers to go for a walk!

Take a Photo and post to social media with the hashtag “MoveMoreHRVA” for a chance to win cool prizes!

Start walking and sign up now for the Hampton Roads Heart Walks in October and November.

Visit HamptonRoadsHeartWalk.org for more information