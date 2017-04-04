AP source: Cowboys’ Romo retiring, headed to broadcast booth

By Published:
Tony Romo
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is shown prior to an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. Tony Romo, scout team quarterback. Thats the best the Dallas star could do the past two weeks in his return from a broken left collarbone, so he was still watching while the Cowboys losing streak grew to six games without him, the teams longest in 26 years.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says Tony Romo is retiring rather than trying to chase a Super Bowl with another team after losing his starting job with the Dallas Cowboys.

The all-time passing leader for the storied franchise is headed to the broadcast booth after considering those offers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Romo’s decision hasn’t been announced.

Romo’s departure from Dallas has been the most likely outcome since November, when he returned after missing the first 10 weeks with a back injury. He conceded the starting job to rookie Dak Prescott with the Cowboys in the middle of a franchise-record 11-game winning streak.

The four-time Pro Bowler turns 37 this month and battled injuries the last few years of his career.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.