NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was injured in a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday, dispatchers tell 10 On Your Side.

Emergency crews were called to the 6200 block of Alexander Street around 10:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.

This was the second shooting Norfolk within about 38 minutes. Earlier Tuesday, a person was shot on Melon Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for any updates.