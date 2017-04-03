Woman charged after fetal remains found buried in Va. backyard

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been charged after fetal remains were found in the backyard of her home, according to police.

Authorities said that in February 2016, police received information that human skeletal remains were buried in the backyard of an address in the 6200 block of Philbrook Road in Chesterfield County.

As police further investigated, they were able to contact a resident of the address, Michelle F. Roberts, who told police that remains were in fact buried in the backyard of the residence.

“The investigation revealed that the remains had been disposed of approximately 5-6 months prior,” Chesterfield Police said. “Forensic investigators were called to excavate a small area where fetal remains were reportedly located.”

The remains were recovered and then sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.

“After lengthy consultation with the OCME, and more specifically a forensic anthropologist who was called in to assist, the results of the investigation and autopsy were discussed with the Chesterfield Commonwealth Attorney’s Office,” Chesterfield Police said. “On March 5, 2017, this case was presented to the regularly scheduled grand jury, which returned an indictment for Ms. Roberts for the charge of (18.2-71) producing abortion or miscarriage, a class 4 felony.”

Police said the incident took place during the third trimester of pregnancy.